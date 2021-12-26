K-pop stars test positive for Covid after US tour

Three members of the hit South Korean pop group BTS have tested positive for Covid-19 following a series of concerts in the United States.

Min ‘Suga’ Yoon-gi tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, while Kim ‘RM’ Nam-joon and Kim ‘Jin’ Seok-jin tested positive on Saturday evening, according to Big Hit Music, which represents the group.

Though Jin returned to South Korea on December 6 and tested negative twice during quarantine, he reportedly experienced Covid-19 symptoms on Saturday and subsequently tested positive.

RM returned to Korea on December 17 – more than a week before he tested positive for the virus – while Suga returned to Korea on December 23, just a day before his positive test.

All three men are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The pop group had been in Inglewood, California for its BTS Permission to Dance on Stage tour. Concerts in California ran from November 27 to December 2, and the members returned to South Korea this month to spend time with family over the holiday season.

“We see the artists’ health as our top priority, and will do everything we can to aid Suga in his speedy recovery,” said Big Hit Music in a statement on Friday after Suga tested positive for the virus, adding that the star was “currently administering self-care at home.”