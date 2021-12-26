 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Dec, 2021 04:35
K-pop stars test positive for Covid after US tour

Three members of the hit South Korean pop group BTS have tested positive for Covid-19 following a series of concerts in the United States.
Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS © Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon

Min ‘Suga’ Yoon-gi tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, while Kim ‘RM’ Nam-joon and Kim ‘Jin’ Seok-jin tested positive on Saturday evening, according to Big Hit Music, which represents the group.

Though Jin returned to South Korea on December 6 and tested negative twice during quarantine, he reportedly experienced Covid-19 symptoms on Saturday and subsequently tested positive.

RM returned to Korea on December 17 – more than a week before he tested positive for the virus – while Suga returned to Korea on December 23, just a day before his positive test.

All three men are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The pop group had been in Inglewood, California for its BTS Permission to Dance on Stage tour. Concerts in California ran from November 27 to December 2, and the members returned to South Korea this month to spend time with family over the holiday season.

“We see the artists’ health as our top priority, and will do everything we can to aid Suga in his speedy recovery,” said Big Hit Music in a statement on Friday after Suga tested positive for the virus, adding that the star was “currently administering self-care at home.”

