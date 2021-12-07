 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

New Zealand explains why it won’t send diplomats to Beijing Olympics

7 Dec, 2021 02:08
Get short URL
New Zealand explains why it won’t send diplomats to Beijing Olympics
Workers assemble the Olympic rings at a skiing venue for the Winter Olympics Beijing 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China, November 20, 2021. ©  Reuters / Thomas Peter
New Zealand will not send its diplomats to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, the country’s deputy prime minister said, explaining that the move is “mostly” motivated by Covid-19 hours after the US declared its own boycott.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told local media on Tuesday that diplomatic representatives from the island would not attend the Olympics, set for February, noting that decision was conveyed to Beijing back in October.

Read more
China responds to US boycott of Beijing Olympics China responds to US boycott of Beijing Olympics

“We’ve already made clear that we won’t be there at a ministerial level,” Robertson told Television New Zealand. “We made that clear to China I think in October, and so for us that’s a decision we’ve already made.”

He added that the move was driven by a “range of factors… mostly due to Covid,” but nonetheless stated “we’ve made clear to China on numerous occasions our concerns about human rights issues.” By all indications, Kiwi athletes will still compete in the Olympics and only officials will remain home.

Earlier on Monday, the US government similarly announced that it would boycott the games, but cited alleged “crimes against humanity” and rights abuses committed by Beijing, rather than dangers linked to the pandemic.

READ MORE: White House confirms Biden’s China boycott

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies