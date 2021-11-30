Brits send fur coats they’re too guilty to wear to Afghanistan and Pakistan

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) organization has delivered more than 300 fur coats to Afghanistan and Pakistan. They were donated by Brits wishing “to clear their wardrobes and their conscience.”

“We can’t bring back the animals who suffered for these coats, but we can use old furs to help people in need,” said PETA Director Elisa Allen, reiterating the non-profit’s call “to use unwanted fur to help the truly needy, not clothe people for vanity.”

The delivery of about 100 fur coats to Afghanistan faced obstacles after the country’s takeover by the Taliban, but was cleared thanks to “a persistent local contact,” PETA said.

In partnership with the Life for Relief and Development organization, more than 250 items, including coats, blankets, hats, and gloves, were also supplied to Pakistan to “keep people in need warm this winter.”

PETA regularly gives unwanted fur items to homeless people and animals as part of what it calls its “fur amnesty program,” and it invites those “who wish to clear their wardrobes – and their conscience” to donate their garments.

The American organization is often a defendant in lawsuits and is known for its provocative campaigns and statements that are used to raise its public profile. In the past, it compared animal suffering with Holocaust and called meat-eaters “human supremacists.”

Now, PETA is campaigning for a ban on the use of Canadian bear fur in the production of traditional Queen’s Guards’ caps in the UK, pointing out that “even the Queen has stopped buying'' any fur.