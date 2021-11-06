 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Large fire kills 10 ICU Covid-19 patients in Indian hospital

6 Nov, 2021 11:10
Get short URL
Large fire kills 10 ICU Covid-19 patients in Indian hospital
First responders at a hospital in Ahmednagar, India, November 6, 2021. © AP
Ten Covid-19 patients have died after a fire broke out inside a hospital ICU in Ahmednagar, a city in India’s western Maharashtra state, on Saturday morning. One person was also injured.

A preliminary investigation suggests the blaze was caused by a short circuit, District Collector Rajendra Bhosle said, Indian media reports. Another official was quoted as saying that the destroyed ICU had recently been built to treat Covid-19 patients.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered an investigation into the incident. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “anguished” by the loss of lives.

India has seen several deadly ICU fires this year. In April, 14 patients were killed in a blaze at a hospital in Virar, Maharashtra. A similar fire broke out at a hospital in the state of Gujarat the following month, where 16 patients and two nurses died. 

Also on rt.com At least 13 dead after fire breaks out in ICU ward of Covid-19 hospital near Mumbai, India

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies