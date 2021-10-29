RT Creative Lab wins Jury Award at 2021 Cresta for #VictoryPages WWII social media tribute project

RT Creative Lab has won the Jury Award at the 2021 Cresta for #VictoryPages, a large-scale social media project dedicated to the defeat of Nazism in World War II. Overall RT Creative Lab won 11 awards at 2021 Cresta.

“When I first saw this idea, I was awed by the love and passion of the creatives in achieving the objective of keeping World War II alive and interesting and relevant to the younger generation,” said Merlee Jayme, Global President of Dentsu McGarrybowen who is Jury Chair 2021.

Jayme was among the top 100 Chief Creative Officers in the world in the 2019 Drum Global Ranking. She has won major awards including a Cannes Lion Grand Prix for Mobile, Grand CLIO, NYF Grand Awards, D&AD yellow and wood pencils, LIAA and Gold Effies.

RT Creative Lab’s projects have garnered 11 awards at 2021 Cresta – a worldwide award program whose purpose is to acknowledge high standards of creative achievement in the international advertising, digital design and marketing communications industry. Cresta Awards was established in 1993. The jury consists of more than 120 international design and marketing experts.

Endless Letter: Web Experience took gold in the Digital Design: Microsite category, while Endless Letter itself won silver in Social: Innovative Use of Social Media. The project, created in collaboration with RANEPA School of Art and Design students and professional graphic artists Mikhail Sorkin and Peter Bankov, features missives sent from the front lines by Soviet soldiers and letters from their families during WWII and illustrations inspired by them.

#VictoryPages, also took silver in the Social: Innovative Use of Social Media category. #VictoryPages tells the story of WWII through new media and digital art across five platforms: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, VK, and YouTube.

War: Kids’ Drawings in VR Animation snatched silver in the Brand Content: Brand VR/AR and Digital Craft: Use of Animation categories. The project features wartime children’s drawings reinterpreted by prominent VR animation artists. RT Creative Lab entries dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism also won six bronze Cresta awards.

RT Creative Lab was recognized by Cresta Awards as one of the 50 top creative companies in the world in 2020.

Different series of the #VictoryPages have garnered scores of awards, including Webby Awards, Clio Awards, Epica Awards, Shorty Social Good Awards, and Red Dot Awards, among others.

RT Creative Lab is an Emmy-nominated digital in-house team within the RT international news network.

