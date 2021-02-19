The One Show 2021: RT Creative Lab’s director to judge in world’s top advertising and design awards show

The One Club For Creativity has named RT Creative Lab founder and director Kirill Karnovich-Valua to serve as a judge of The One Show 2021, the world’s most prestigious award show in advertising, design and digital marketing.

Karnovich-Valua will be a judge for the In-House discipline, which evaluates work produced by a brand’s internal creative team that focuses on the advertising and marketing of their product or service. The In-House discipline award is brand new, and has been introduced together with Music and Sound Craft this year.

Kirill Karnovich-Valua is the founder and Creative Director at RT Creative Lab – an in-house digital team within an International Emmy-nominated news TV channel broadcasting from Russia. The team is behind such award-winning campaigns as #VictoryPages, Lessons of Auschwitz VR project, The Endless Letter, #1917LIVE, #Romanovs100 and others. RT Creative Lab’s mission is to experiment with digital storytelling formats, to innovate in approaching complex historical subjects for younger people.

Karnovich-Valua’s projects have won recognition at dozens of international festivals, winning over 100 awards, including at Cannes Lions, D&AD, ADC, Red Dot Design Award, The One Show, The Webby Awards, The Lovie Awards, Clios, Eurobest, Promax, New York Festivals, Shorty Awards, Epica Awards and many others. In 2020, RT Creative Lab made it into top-three of The One Club’s In-House Agency Rankings. He is also a member of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) – the judging body for the “Oscars of the internet,” the Webby Awards.

The One Show judging process will be conducted online this year, due to the pandemic. The evaluation process is acknowledged for its high level of integrity, with more than 200 industry leaders from around the world judging entries based on creativity of ideas and quality of execution.

Five top creatives from Russia have been included on The One Show 2021. Besides Kirill Karnovich-Valua, the awards show will be judged by Ilya Andreyev, creative director of Cheil Worldwide in the Branded Entertainment discipline; Evgenia Arabkina, executive creative director of Serviceplan Moscow, in the Interactive & Online/Mobile/Digital Craft discipline; Alexey Fedorov, executive creative director of BBDO Moscow, in the Direct Marketing discipline, and Serafima Gurova, founder/CEO of RODNYA Creative PR Studio, in the Public Relations discipline.

The One Show is produced by The One Club For Creativity – an international nonprofit organization seeking to inspire, encourage, and develop creative excellence in advertising and design. For over 40 years the Gold Pencil, awarded by The One Show, has been regarded as one of the top prizes in the industry.

In February 2021 The One Show was designated by the Association of Communication Agencies of Russia (ACAR) as one of the world’s top-three advertising and design awards shows. It will now be a part of the organization’s Rating of Creativity. The new designation from ACAR means agencies in Russia will earn points in the Rating of Creativity for winning coveted One Show Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencils.

