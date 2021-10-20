Twin explosions hit army bus in Damascus, killing over a dozen people
According to preliminary reports, the explosions also injured three people, Syria’s SANA agency said. The vehicle was carrying Syrian military service members, who were presumably the target of the attack.
A massive explosion in an army bus in Damascus kills at least 13 and leaves dozens injured. pic.twitter.com/IK7Q62JUFw— Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) October 20, 2021
The suspected terrorist incident happened at the Hafez al-Assad bridge in central Damascus early on Wednesday. A third explosive device was reportedly defused by a bomb squad.
Footage purportedly showing firefighters extinguishing the burning wreckage of the bus has emerged online.
Two explosives reportedly detonated against a military bus in Damascus Wednesday morning. #Syriapic.twitter.com/OYV416cFrb— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 20, 2021
