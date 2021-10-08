 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Swiss cops deploy water cannon & rubber bullets to break up 500-strong protest opposing Covid-19 health pass (VIDEOS)

8 Oct, 2021 16:21
Get short URL
Swiss cops deploy water cannon & rubber bullets to break up 500-strong protest opposing Covid-19 health pass (VIDEOS)
© Twitter / @RadioGenova
Swiss police used a water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas to break up an anti-Covid protest on Thursday after a crowd of demonstrators broke through barriers outside the federal capital’s parliament building.

The unauthorized protest saw around 500 critics of the government’s Covid-19 restrictions gather for a weekly demonstration, as activists continue to reject the coronavirus health pass that has been in place since September 13.

In harrowing footage of the protests shared online, police could be seen punching a prone demonstrator while apparently arresting him. Other videos showed the scale of the operation dispatched to break up the crowd, including those who had ignored a security perimeter around the parliament building. The riot police deployed a water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas on the assembled crowd.

In a statement on the unrest, Bern Police said it had deployed the measures as “participants repeatedly harassed and disregarded police barriers” after they were ordered via loudspeaker to clear the area. One officer was injured, and charges are expected to be filed against four people.

Switzerland’s Covid-19 restrictions require anyone entering a public space – such as a bar, restaurant or museum – or attending a large gathering to show proof they are fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative for Covid-19 or have recovered from the virus.

Also on rt.com Bring a friend and get a present! Switzerland incentivizes citizens to convince acquaintances to get Covid jab

The Swiss government has been seeking to tackle the pandemic by speeding up the nation’s vaccination rate and providing free Covid-19 testing. Recently, officials unveiled a scheme whereby anyone who brings a “friend, neighbor, work colleague or family member” to get jabbed will receive a gift certificate valued at 50 Swiss francs ($53.68).

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies