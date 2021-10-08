Swiss cops deploy water cannon & rubber bullets to break up 500-strong protest opposing Covid-19 health pass (VIDEOS)
The unauthorized protest saw around 500 critics of the government’s Covid-19 restrictions gather for a weekly demonstration, as activists continue to reject the coronavirus health pass that has been in place since September 13.
Bern: Die @PoliceBern nimmt in der Bundesgasse einen mutmasslichen Teilnehmer der unbewilligten Demo gegen die Corona-Massnahmen fest. #CoronaInfoCHpic.twitter.com/xnGQrOT05p— LIVE1 (@LIVE1TV) October 7, 2021
In harrowing footage of the protests shared online, police could be seen punching a prone demonstrator while apparently arresting him. Other videos showed the scale of the operation dispatched to break up the crowd, including those who had ignored a security perimeter around the parliament building. The riot police deployed a water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas on the assembled crowd.
Enorme manifestazione a Berna contro l'obbligo del passaporto sanitario. Stazione ferroviaria occupata. Scontri tra manifestanti e polizia. pic.twitter.com/LOCftK0k4S— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) October 7, 2021
‼ Bern, Schweiz 🇨🇭 ‼07.10.2021《 Demo gegen die Corona-Massnahmen 》Die Schweizer Polizei reagiert auf "Liberte"-Rufe mit Gummigeschossen und Wasserwerfern. 😡#Polizeigewaltpic.twitter.com/vtcFlIRtht— Michael,😊Coronaverharmloser😊 (@Luhmi3) October 8, 2021
In a statement on the unrest, Bern Police said it had deployed the measures as “participants repeatedly harassed and disregarded police barriers” after they were ordered via loudspeaker to clear the area. One officer was injured, and charges are expected to be filed against four people.
Switzerland’s Covid-19 restrictions require anyone entering a public space – such as a bar, restaurant or museum – or attending a large gathering to show proof they are fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative for Covid-19 or have recovered from the virus.Also on rt.com Bring a friend and get a present! Switzerland incentivizes citizens to convince acquaintances to get Covid jab
The Swiss government has been seeking to tackle the pandemic by speeding up the nation’s vaccination rate and providing free Covid-19 testing. Recently, officials unveiled a scheme whereby anyone who brings a “friend, neighbor, work colleague or family member” to get jabbed will receive a gift certificate valued at 50 Swiss francs ($53.68).
