Global food prices reach record high in September amid harvest issues and rising demand for vegetable oils, sugar & cereals
FAO's food price index, which tracks global prices of the most internationally traded foods, rose 130 points last month to its highest level since September 2011. In total, food prices were up 32.8% on a year-on-year basis.Also on rt.com UK facing impending food crisis due to rising CO2 prices, govt warns
The food agency mainly attributes this growth to price hikes in vegetable oils, cereals and sugar, brought about by harvest troubles and rising demand.
The price index for vegetable oil increased by 1.7% in September alone, with a year-on-year rise of about 60%, led by a higher cost of palm oil due to concerns over labor shortages in Malaysia.
The cereal price index rose by 2%, with wheat gaining the most as a result of reduced export supply amid strong global demand. The agency projected a record global cereal production of 2.8 billion tons in 2021, but noted it would still be outpaced by consumption.
Sugar was up 0.5%, mainly due to poor weather in Brazil, the world's largest sugar exporter. Sugar’s gains, however, may be offset by a favorable production outlook in India and Thailand, FAO said.Also on rt.com Food spending in Asian countries to double by 2030 – report
The price index for dairy products in September was also on the rise, with skimmed milk powder and butter showing major gains.
The meat price index continued to rise for the twelfth straight month, with lamb and beef at the helm. Poultry prices have declined, as a result of increased supply in the global market. Pork prices across the globe were also down, driven by low import demand from both China and Europe.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.