Multi-state agency Europol conducts mammoth drug bust in Spain, makes 107 arrests & seizes 51 cannabis farms (VIDEO)
The pan-European law-enforcement agency made 107 arrests, discovered 51 cannabis farms and seized 25,000 cannabis plants, in a massive coordinated raid carried out at 42 locations across Spain.
The agency said the operation took down an ‘Albanian clan’ running an industrial cannabis operation across Europe. Albanian, Spanish and German authorities were involved in the bust.
The video depicts dozens of police infiltrating an array of warehouses at dawn. Inside, they find mattresses and temporary sleeping setups, as well as an extraordinary quantity of cannabis plants.
👮 107 arrests🔎 51 cannabis farms discovered🌿 25 000 cannabis plants seized#Europol supported 🇪🇸 @policia@mossos, 🇦🇱@PoliciaeShtetit & 🇩🇪 #Zollfahndungsamt in taking down an Albanian clan running an industrial cannabis operation across 🇪🇺More: https://t.co/JjJ6qjXwdupic.twitter.com/jA3lBHWUQx— Europol (@Europol) September 1, 2021
Thousands of plants –large mature ones and newly sprouted– fill huge halls in the warehouses, which are heated and lit up with artificial lighting.
The video also shows several men handcuffed and being escorted by police wearing balaclavas.
In total, 400 police officers on the ground carried out simultaneous raids in 42 different locations in Spain, Tarragona, Barcelona, Girona and Castellón.
As well as the drugs, police seized €70,000 and two luxury vehicles.
Europol said that the criminals were using an illegal tap-in to the electricity supply to power the lighting for the cannabis farms. They said the total electricity stolen amounted to €1.6 million in lost utility revenue.
According to a report earlier this year by El País, Spain’s problem with illegal cannabis trafficking is a rapidly growing issue in the country. They said that, in 2019, 1.5 million cannabis plants had been seized by authorities.
