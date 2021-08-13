 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Spanish police find a ton of cocaine hidden in walls of shipping container sent from Ecuador (VIDEO)

13 Aug, 2021 14:28
Get short URL
Spanish police find a ton of cocaine hidden in walls of shipping container sent from Ecuador (VIDEO)
© Twitter / @policia
A joint operation between a Spanish tax agency and national police forces has seen the seizure of 1,100 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipping container in Valencia.

Spain’s Civil Guard, national police and tax agency have joined forces to foil a major drug trafficking mission from Ecuador. On Friday, Spanish police released a video of officers dismantling the roof, floor and walls of a shipping container and pulling out dozens of large packages stuffed with cocaine. Police described the smugglers as having used a sophisticated system to hide the narcotics within the walls of the container and the video depicts the authorities using angle grinders to gain access to the drugs.

In the video, over a dozen police are shown making tall piles with the many taped parcels of narcotics.

Authorities reported the container came from Manta in Ecuador with the final destination of Spain’s northwest town of Vigo.

On Thursday, Spanish authorities released another video – this time of a joint operation with Sweden – where they seized narcotics, cash, properties worth €14 million, guns and luxury vehicles.

Also on rt.com Spanish police arrest 71 in hectic multinational drug bust, seizing narcotics, cash and guns

The United Nations’ World Drug Report lists Spain among the top three countries in Europe, together with Belgium and the Netherlands, for amounts of seized cocaine. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies