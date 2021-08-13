Spanish police find a ton of cocaine hidden in walls of shipping container sent from Ecuador (VIDEO)

A joint operation between a Spanish tax agency and national police forces has seen the seizure of 1,100 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipping container in Valencia.

Spain’s Civil Guard, national police and tax agency have joined forces to foil a major drug trafficking mission from Ecuador. On Friday, Spanish police released a video of officers dismantling the roof, floor and walls of a shipping container and pulling out dozens of large packages stuffed with cocaine. Police described the smugglers as having used a sophisticated system to hide the narcotics within the walls of the container and the video depicts the authorities using angle grinders to gain access to the drugs.

🚩Agentes de @policia incautan más de una tonelada de #cocaína en #ValenciaEstaba oculta con un sofisticado sistema en el techo y en el suelo de un contenedorEl envío procedía de Manta, Guayaquil (#Ecuador) y su destino final en #España era #Vigo (#Pontevedra) pic.twitter.com/yI7FztozPe — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 13, 2021

In the video, over a dozen police are shown making tall piles with the many taped parcels of narcotics.

Authorities reported the container came from Manta in Ecuador with the final destination of Spain’s northwest town of Vigo.

On Thursday, Spanish authorities released another video – this time of a joint operation with Sweden – where they seized narcotics, cash, properties worth €14 million, guns and luxury vehicles.

Also on rt.com Spanish police arrest 71 in hectic multinational drug bust, seizing narcotics, cash and guns

The United Nations’ World Drug Report lists Spain among the top three countries in Europe, together with Belgium and the Netherlands, for amounts of seized cocaine.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!