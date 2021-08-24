China claps back at US Vice President Harris, criticizes Washington’s ‘selfish’ Afghanistan policy

China has launched a scathing attack at Washington for its “selfish” Afghanistan policy, following accusations from US Vice President Kamala Harris that Beijing exerts aggression on countries situated in its southern seas.

Speaking at a regular press conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin clapped back at Washington over its handling of the turbulent situation in Afghanistan.

“What is happening in Afghanistan clearly tells people what the rules… the United States speaks of. The United States always tries to justify its selfish and bullying behavior with rules and order,” the spokesperson remarked.

Wang further added that Washington “can freely intervene militarily against a sovereign country without being responsible for the suffering of its people; the United States can come whenever it wants, without consulting the international community… in order to safeguard ‘America first’”.

The Foreign Ministry’s comments were made shortly after the US vice president accused Beijing of continuing “to coerce, to intimidate, and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea” during an official visit in Singapore. Harris attested that China’s actions in the regions “undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations.”

The latest tit-for-tat between Beijing and the White House has largely squashed Wang’s previous hopes that Harris’ tour of Singapore and Vietnam would be “conducive to promoting mutual trust, and peace and stability in the region and the world at large.”

Harris’ statements come a week after China conducted assault drills involving warships and fighter jets near the south of Taiwan in response to the US presence causing “provocations.” Beijing believes that Taipei is colluding with Washington, which in turn sends the wrong signals promoting the island’s independence, as China considers Taiwan to be an integral part of its territory.



The Biden administration has upped its involvement in the region through increased naval presence in the South China seas, as well as sending an unofficial delegation to Taiwan earlier this year.

