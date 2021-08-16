US to boost Afghanistan presence to 6,000 troops as it’s ‘taking steps’ to secure Kabul airport amid mass evacuation

The US military will send another 1,000 servicemen to Afghanistan in a bid to take over the Kabul international airport overwhelmed by the hordes of Afghans, fleeing the imminent takeover of the country by the Taliban.

As the Kabul international airport has plunged into chaos, becoming the only way out of the country for the thousands of Afghans desperate to escape the Taliban’s takeover, the US has announced it would be taking over air traffic control at the airport to speed up evacuation of Americans as well as allied Afghans.

For that purpose, the US military said it would deploy another 1,000 troops in addition to 5,000 US President Joe Biden ordered into Afghanistan to ensure an “orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel” earlier.

“Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control,” the US Departments of State and Defence said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Inbox: Joint statement released by the Department of State and Department of Defense on Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/2snXFUEYTL — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 15, 2021

The backup troops will be used to streamline the evacuation of “thousands” of Americans that have resided in Afghanistan, local US embassy employees as well as “other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals.”

“Thousands of Afghans” that qualify for special immigrant visas will also be evacuated. All those who have passed security checks will be flown directly to the US, others would be moved to “additional locations” where they would wait to be cleared.

