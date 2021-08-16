 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US to boost Afghanistan presence to 6,000 troops as it's 'taking steps' to secure Kabul airport amid mass evacuation
US to boost Afghanistan presence to 6,000 troops as it’s ‘taking steps’ to secure Kabul airport amid mass evacuation

16 Aug, 2021 00:16
A foreign military plane flies over Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2021. © REUTERS/Stringer
A foreign military plane flies over Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2021. © REUTERS/Stringer
The US military will send another 1,000 servicemen to Afghanistan in a bid to take over the Kabul international airport overwhelmed by the hordes of Afghans, fleeing the imminent takeover of the country by the Taliban.

As the Kabul international airport has plunged into chaos, becoming the only way out of the country for the thousands of Afghans desperate to escape the Taliban’s takeover, the US has announced it would be taking over air traffic control at the airport to speed up evacuation of Americans as well as allied Afghans.

For that purpose, the US military said it would deploy another 1,000 troops in addition to 5,000 US President Joe Biden ordered into Afghanistan to ensure an “orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel” earlier.

“Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control,” the US Departments of State and Defence said in a joint statement on Sunday. 

The backup troops will be used to streamline the evacuation of “thousands” of Americans that have resided in Afghanistan, local US embassy employees as well as “other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals.”

“Thousands of Afghans” that qualify for special immigrant visas will also be evacuated. All those who have passed security checks will be flown directly to the US, others would be moved to “additional locations” where they would wait to be cleared.

