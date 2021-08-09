Greta Thunberg calls out fashion industry as ‘huge contributor’ to climate change… while gracing the cover of Vogue

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has set her sights on the fashion industry as a contributor to global warming and worker exploitation during an interview with Vogue Scandinavia, even gracing the front page of the mag.

For its first ever issue, Vogue Scandinavia features Thunberg on the cover, which was revealed to the world over the weekend in a thread by Thunberg herself, calling for major changes in the fashion industry.

“The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate and ecological emergency, not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities who are being exploited around the world in order for some to enjoy fast fashion that many treat as disposables,” she tweeted.

Efforts by fashion companies to promote themselves as “sustainable,” “ethical,” and “green,” Thunberg argues, is “almost never anything but pure greenwash.”

The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate-and ecological emergency, not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities who are being exploited around the world in order for some to enjoy fast fashion that many treat as disposables. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/pZirCE1uci — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 8, 2021

You cannot mass produce fashion or consume ”sustainably” as the world is shaped today. That is one of the many reasons why we will need a system change.Photo by Alexandrov Klum 3/3 https://t.co/jrNSf205XQ — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 8, 2021

Thunberg’s cover features her sitting under a tree, wearing an oversized trench coat and petting a horse.

The fashion industry was previously recognized by the United Nations as one of the most polluting industries in the world.

While Thunberg’s cover was celebrated by her substantial fanbase – she boasts five million followers on Twitter – some could not help but see the contrast of a Vogue cover and criticism of the fashion industry as prime material for mockery.

Isn’t this a bit like appearing on the cover of NRA magazine to protest irresponsible gun usage? Isn’t the mission of the new English-language Vogue Scandinavia to promote fashion there? Who are their advertisers? Were the other Vogues not enough? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ #fashion#Hypocriteshttps://t.co/lcDLaAKReM — Irina Pavlova (@TheRealPavlova) August 9, 2021

So you…go and pose for a FASHION magazine and no doubt get paid? https://t.co/DVl3pBvuS4 — Zoran Ristevski 🇲🇰🇦🇺🪑🥓🍕 (@ZRistevski) August 9, 2021

I hope it was carbon neutral Vogue - you know, the edition that comes out on treeless paper, printed by solar-run offset printing machines with water-soluble vegan inks and distributed by sailboats....oh wait......🙄 — journovox (@journovox9) August 9, 2021

Some, however, argued that Thunberg’s seeming lack of interest in fashion as a hobby made her message about the industry more impactful, and suggested it would help Vogue deliver that message to an audience most interested in the industry.

In the words of @wblau: "While Greta may have no interest in fashion, fashion has a vital interest in Greta." Kudos to @GretaThunberg and #VogueScandinavia to address fashion's contribution to the climate emergency where audiences need to hear it most. https://t.co/qafbmm7NL5 — Alaina Vieru (@alainavieru) August 9, 2021

Can't tell you how proud I am to be involved in Vogue Scandinavia - the fashion industry needs to have these conversations and who better to kick them off than Greta. https://t.co/QUtsWjhrhN — Frances Leach (@francesleach_) August 8, 2021

Thunberg claimed in her interview with Vogue that she hasn’t bought new clothes in years and the last item of clothing she purchased was “second-hand” – and that was three years ago.

“I just borrow things from people I know,” she said, adding that the fashion industry cannot “sustainably” mass produce today and needs a “system change.”

Also on rt.com Chatham House was once a serious foreign policy think tank, but its awards for Greta and BLM prove it’s become woke talking shop

Like this story? Share it with a friend!