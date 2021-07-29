1 killed, several injured after car crashes into diners at outdoor cafe in Paris (VIDEO)

At least 1 person has died and six more have been injured after a car rammed a terrace of a bar in Paris, France, reportedly driving at full speed at the time. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. local time at a sports bar in Paris’s 17th district, French media reported. A police source, cited by Le Parisien, said that the car swerved into the establishment after a collision with another vehicle.

Opération de police en cours a la recherche de l’auteur des faits actuellement en fuite.Le nouveau bilan est de 1 mort, 6 blessés dont 1 grave. pic.twitter.com/rJEDvLdwWa — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) July 29, 2021

The driver reportedly fled the scene on foot and is now being sought by police. A passenger in the car was also injured in the crash, and is reported to be in serious condition. According to an eyewitness account of the events, cited by Le Parisien, the car first moved down a woman who was crossing the street, before veering onto the terrace and hitting several more people.On Twitter, police urged residents to stay off the area due to an ongoing investigation.

Mayor of the 17th district, Geoffroy Boulard, expressed condolences to the victims, calling the crash “a tragic road accident.”

😩🔴 Tragique accident de la route rue Sauffroy avec une femme décédée percutée sur le trottoir protégé par des potelets par un chauffard.Plusieurs blessés graves.Sur place avec le Préfet @prefpolice@PompiersParis et mes adjoints @GuerrePhil@LoulouGauthey@AtanasePerifanpic.twitter.com/09H872pRn6 — Geoffroy Boulard (@geoffroyboulard) July 29, 2021

