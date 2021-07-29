 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 killed, several injured after car crashes into diners at outdoor cafe in Paris (VIDEO)

29 Jul, 2021 22:37
1 killed, several injured after car crashes into diners at outdoor cafe in Paris (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO: A police car is seen in Paris, France. ©  Reuters / Christian Hartmann
At least 1 person has died and six more have been injured after a car rammed a terrace of a bar in Paris, France, reportedly driving at full speed at the time. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. local time at a sports bar in Paris’s 17th district, French media reported. A police source, cited by Le Parisien, said that the car swerved into the establishment after a collision with another vehicle.

The driver reportedly fled the scene on foot and is now being sought by police. A passenger in the car was also injured in the crash, and is reported to be in serious condition. According to an eyewitness account of the events, cited by Le Parisien, the car first moved down a woman who was crossing the street, before veering onto the terrace and hitting several more people.On Twitter, police urged residents to stay off the area due to an ongoing investigation.

Mayor of the 17th district, Geoffroy Boulard, expressed condolences to the victims, calling the crash “a tragic road accident.”

 

