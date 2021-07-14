‘The pass shall not pass!’ Protesters take to streets across France after Macron drops vaccine passport bombshell (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Police fired tear gas at demonstrators who threw rocks and bottles, set construction equipment on fire in Paris, and picketed state buildings across France, in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s vaccine and health pass moves.

Mass protests all over the country took place on Bastille Day, the anniversary of the 1789 storming of the notorious Paris dungeon that kicked off the French revolution. In Paris, police fired tear gas to suppress the demonstrators.

Photos and video from the capital showed protesters erecting barricades from materials found at a construction site. Some building machinery left unattended was apparently set on fire as well.

One of the observers lamented the destruction of the mechanical digger, saying that the city’s ubiquitous electric scooters would have made a better pyre.

Autant voir ces foutues trottinettes électriques cramer ça ne me dérange pas des masses, mais pas le matos de chantier les gars. #BastilleDay#14Juillet#PassDeLaHonte#PassSanitaire#VaccinObligatoirepic.twitter.com/Cv8qXzx5NB — Diego Perret (@diegoperret86) July 14, 2021

RT France’s Charles Baudry captured video from Paris showing that things calmed down a bit as the afternoon wore on. His photos from during the day showed the extent and the energy of the demonstrations.

📸Retour en images sur les manifestations à #Paris contre le Pass Sanitaire. Plusieurs centaines de personnes présentes. Quelques tensions, notamment autour du Boulevard de Magenta.#PassSanitaire#14Juillet#VaccinObligatoire#Vaccinpic.twitter.com/dS7SWmG6UT — Charles Baudry (@CharlesBaudry) July 14, 2021

Social media posts about the protests included the hashtags #PassSanitaire and #VaccinObligatoire, referring to Monday’s announcement by Macron that healthcare workers will have to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by September 15, or face losing their jobs.

Moreover, a “health pass” to be introduced in August will limit entry to bars, restaurants, cafes and shopping centers in favor of those who’ve either tested negative, are fully vaccinated, or recently recovered from the virus. Macron had previously promised there would be no vaccine mandate or health passports.

Also on rt.com Clashes in Paris as protesters march over mandatory Covid jabs & incoming ‘health pass’ scheme in France (VIDEOS)

French outrage wasn’t limited to Paris, either. Videos from around the country show protests in Toulouse and Marseilles in the south, Haute-Savoie in the southeast, and Nantes in the west, among other places.

Les manifestants contre le pass sanitaire envahissent les jardins de la Préfecture de Haute-Savoie à #Annecy après avoir forcé le portail d'entrée. (@EspeisseMarie) #14juillet#Manif14juillet#VaccinObligatoirepic.twitter.com/jl6Q4l7tkp — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) July 14, 2021

“The pass shall not pass!” was the chant of demonstrators besieging the prefecture building in Nantes.

Also on rt.com France’s mandatory ‘health pass’ with government-issued QR codes for access to everyday life is the start of a dystopian nightmare

Like this story? Share it with a friend!