Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home during the night, wife injured by gunshot – PM

7 Jul, 2021 10:31
FILE PHOTO: Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during the investiture ceremony of the independent advisory committee for the drafting of the new constitution at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 30, 2020. © REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home during the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to the nation’s prime minister.

Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a press release, which was published by several news outlets, that Moise’s residence was attacked at around 1am on Wednesday by “a group of unidentified individuals, some of whom spoke in Spanish.”

The president was killed in the attack, while First Lady Martine Moise was also shot and injured and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

Haitian news outlet Le Louverture identified the assassin as Colombian in a Wednesday report, however the details of the reported assassination are still unclear.

Prime Minister Joseph condemned the assassin’s “odious, inhuman and barbaric act,” and called on Haitians to be calm, claiming that all measures are currently being taken “to guarantee the continuity of the state and protect the nation.”

“Democracy and the Republic will win,” he concluded.

No statements have yet been made on the president’s official social media channels.

