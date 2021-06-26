Tesla to recall 285k+ cars in China over faulty cruise control software – Beijing regulator

Electric car giant Tesla will have to recall more than 285,000 cars sold in China, the country’s market regulator has said. The recall comes after a probe found issues with the cruise control which could cause collisions.

The move was announced by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

It affects both imported and locally produced Model 3 and Model Y Tesla vehicles.

The recall comes after an investigation found the cruise control systems too prone to accidental activation, which could lead to road accidents and collisions. The issue is said to affect more than 285,000 vehicles.

“Due to issues with the cruise control system... the driver can easily activate the cruise control function by mistake,” the SAMR said in a statement.

A sudden increase in vehicle speed will occur, which could... in extreme cases, cause a collision, posing safety hazards.

Tesla is an extremely popular car brand in China, with one in four cars marketed worldwide ending up being sold in the country. Still, the electric car giant has faced numerous issues in China recently, coming under pressure from local regulators and end-users alike. Apart from unexpected acceleration issues, the car maker has reportedly been questioned over failures in over-the-air software updates, as well as battery fires.

Also on rt.com Tesla reportedly working with Chinese regulators as car company faces scrutiny over safety issues

The company also faced a high-profile customer protest at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, with Tesla owners raising concerns over quality and service issues. Tesla has also faced backlash over privacy issues, with Chinese drivers fearing that their private date would end up being stored in the US. The company has already partially addressed these issues, announcing last month it would set up a data center in China to accommodate local clientele.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!