Tesla reportedly working with Chinese regulators as car company faces scrutiny over safety issues

US electric carmaker Tesla has reportedly boosted cooperation with Chinese regulators as the company faces scrutiny over safety and customer service complaints in its second-biggest market.

The move comes after safety concerns were raised about the California-based automaker's vehicle cameras. In March, the Chinese authorities reportedly banned Tesla’s electric cars from entering military complexes and compounds, and restricted their use by employees of key state-owned companies.

Moreover, Chinese watchdogs summoned Tesla over consumer reports of battery fires, unexpected acceleration and failures in over-the-air software updates.

Previously, Tesla representatives hadn’t attended the closed-door gatherings where government officials commonly discuss such topics as industry policies and standards with global and local companies, industry associations and think tanks.

Sources cited by Reuters said Tesla executives recently attended at least four policy discussions on topics including auto data storage, vehicle-to-infrastructure communication technologies, car recycling and carbon emissions.

The automaker has reportedly hired managers to bring its policy database up to date and to develop relationships with industry associations and state authorities.

The measures come amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on Chinese and global corporate majors to clamp down on antitrust practices.

