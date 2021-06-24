 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hundreds injured, villages DESTROYED as strong tornado rips through Czech Republic towns
HomeWorld News

Hundreds injured, villages DESTROYED as strong tornado rips through Czech Republic towns (VIDEOS)

24 Jun, 2021 21:00
Get short URL
Hundreds injured, villages DESTROYED as strong tornado rips through Czech Republic towns (VIDEOS)
More than 150 people have been reported injured and several villages have suffered severe damage as an F3 or F4 category tornado touched down in the countryside in Moravia, along the Czech-Slovak border.

A video circulating on social media captured the spout touching down somewhere between Breclav and Hodonin, in southeast Czechia. 

The aftermath of the tornado was also captured on camera. Here is the village of Luzice, with some 3,000 inhabitants.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies