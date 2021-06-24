Hundreds injured, villages DESTROYED as strong tornado rips through Czech Republic towns (VIDEOS)

More than 150 people have been reported injured and several villages have suffered severe damage as an F3 or F4 category tornado touched down in the countryside in Moravia, along the Czech-Slovak border.

A video circulating on social media captured the spout touching down somewhere between Breclav and Hodonin, in southeast Czechia.

No ty vole pic.twitter.com/yVHJtU3ZgG — Nedakoňský vidlák (@nedavidlak) June 24, 2021

The aftermath of the tornado was also captured on camera. Here is the village of Luzice, with some 3,000 inhabitants.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW