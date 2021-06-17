 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Australian banks ‘urgently investigating’ after online banking apps stop working

17 Jun, 2021 06:31
Get short URL
Australian banks ‘urgently investigating’ after online banking apps stop working
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the ANZ Banking Group is displayed in the window of a branch in central Sydney, Australia, Aprl 30, 2016. ©  REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo
Several of Australia’s largest banks have reported issues with their online banking apps, sparking chatter on social media about what could have caused the large-scale service outage.

Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, and ANZ are working to restore online banking services that have reportedly stopped functioning across the country. 

“We’re aware some of you are experiencing difficulties accessing our services and we’re urgently investigating. We apologise and thanks for your patience, we’ll provide an update soon,” Commonwealth Bank tweeted in response to customer complaints. 

Westpac customers also reported being unable to log in to their online banking portal. Account holders at Members Equity bank have also complained about services no longer working. 

Virgin Australia also announced that its website and guest contact center was experiencing a system outage.

With so many companies reporting issues, some speculated that there was something nefarious afoot. 

However, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, the problem is due to a “major telecommunications outage.” Australian telecommunications giant Telstra has confirmed that it is investigating. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies