 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 20 dead and many more injured as ‘overloaded’ bus carrying Muslim pilgrims crashes in Pakistan

11 Jun, 2021 10:02
Get short URL
At least 20 dead and many more injured as ‘overloaded’ bus carrying Muslim pilgrims crashes in Pakistan
© Twitter / @VoiceQuetta
At least 20 people have died in Pakistan after a crammed bus, which was returning from a Muslim festival, veered off the road into a ditch in the southwestern province of Balochistan. Officials say more than 40 were injured.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the bus packed full of pilgrims veered off the road near the town of Karkh in the Pakistani province. “We have received 20 bodies and over 40 injured in Khuzdar district hospital,” Dr. Manzoor Zahir told Reuters, adding that 10 of the injured were in a critical condition. 

In images shared online, the battered bus can be seen on its side near a small body of water. Personal belongings can be seen strewn around it. 

According to a security official who spoke to Reuters, “the bus was overloaded, and passengers were even traveling on the roof of the bus.” He added that soldiers and a paramilitary force had been sent to help survivors and survey the wreckage. 

Bashir Ahmed, deputy commissioner for the Khuzdar district, said that victims had been returning from a religious festival honoring a local Muslim saint. He added that all the dead were male and that they were traveling home to Sindh, one of Pakistan’s four provinces, to the east of Balochistan. 

Also on rt.com 50 killed, 70 injured after 2 express trains collide in Pakistan (VIDEOS)

Traffic and rail incidents are not rare occurrences in Pakistan. On Monday, at least 62 died when a passenger train smashed into the derailed carriages of another train near the town of Ghotki in Sindh province. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies