50 killed, 70 injured after 2 express trains collide in Pakistan (VIDEOS)
The incident occurred early on Monday near the city of Daharki, in Ghotki District of Pakistan’s southeast Sindh province.
According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, as cited by local media, an express train heading from Karachi to Sargodha went off the tracks and collided with another train. Local media cited officials, saying that 13 to 14 train cars were derailed, and eight of them were severely damaged.
ڈہرکی ریتی کے مقام پر افسوسناک حادثہ سرسید ایکسپریس اور ملت ایکسپریس ٹکرا گئی 50 سے زائد ہلاکتوں کا اندیشہ@BBhuttoZardari@BBZardariFan@SyedNasirHShah@ChAzharHasnain2@AamirAliNoonar2@MediaCellPPP@BhttoForcepic.twitter.com/qSAG0m7eba— Ali mughal (@ali_mados) June 7, 2021
ARY News TV cited the Ghotki police chief, confirming that at least 50 people were killed and 70 were injured. The death toll is constantly growing because rescuers are having trouble accessing all of the wrecked cars.
Footage of the incident shared on social media shows crumpled carriages overturned and lying on their sides as people surround them, apparently searching for survivors.
#TrainAccident near #Dherki at #Sindh#Punjab borderDozens killed #railinfopic.twitter.com/QMA6f01f5u— Karam Ellahi Gondal (@karamgondal) June 7, 2021
#BREAKING: Millat Express collides with Sir Sayyed Express. Incident took place near Daharki (in between Sukkur & Sadiqabad #BreakingNews#MillatExpress#Pakistan#Indiapic.twitter.com/mU5X4P61uF— International Leaks (@Internl_Leaks) June 7, 2021
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has instructed the railways minister to go to the crash site to oversee the rescue operation. The prime minister ordered an investigation into the incident.
