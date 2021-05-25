Chinese foreign minister slams EU's 'unacceptable' politicization of trade, warns it ‘will lead nowhere’

China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, has warned the European Union (EU) against politicizing trade issues, after the bloc delayed ratification of an investment deal with Beijing over a sanctions dispute.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Wang accused the EU of behaving in a manner that is “not acceptable” after the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to suspend the ratification of an investment pact deal with Beijing, declaring that politicization of trade by the bloc “will lead nowhere.”

Wang, who is a Chinese state councillor and the country’s top diplomat, claimed that the investment deal was a joint proposal, not a “one-sided favour”, and that the EU’s decision to use it to further political disputes does not serve the interests of Brussels or Beijing.

Offering an olive branch to European officials, Wang stated that Beijing is willing and ready to engage in expanded cooperation with Europe, but that can only be done from a position of mutual respect and understanding.

The EU introduced sanctions against Chinese officials in March over Western claims that the government in Beijing is persecuting and committing human rights abuses against the minority Uighur community within its borders. Beijing retaliated against the EU’s measures by imposing retaliatory sanctions on several individuals who have publicly made critical claims about the situation in Xinjiang.

China has denied any wrongdoing against Uighurs and offered to facilitate international visits from the EU and UN so foreign diplomats can witness the situation themselves.

Also on rt.com EU parliament votes to freeze signing of Chinese investment pact until Beijing lifts sanctions on European politicians

On May 20, the European parliament voted 599-30 to suspend the ratification of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment until Beijing lifts the sanctions it placed on EU politicians who have criticised the Asian nation’s alleged actions against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

While the resolution is not legally binding, the deal cannot be formally ratified without the backing of the EU Parliament, meaning that until sanctions are lifted “relations may not continue business as usual” between Brussels and Beijing.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!