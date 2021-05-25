 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Keiser Report looks at new phenomenon of small-time investors on free-trading apps beating Wall Street at its own game

25 May, 2021 12:15
© Reuters / Dado Ruvic
Billionaire hedge fund investor Carl Icahn reportedly lost almost $2 billion last year in dumping his holdings of Hertz as the US rental car company filed for bankruptcy.

While Wall Street was selling, the shares were bought on the cheap by independent investors in coordinated action using social media. While hedge funds lost billions of dollars, the bet has paid off handsomely for small investors, as Hertz is now out of bankruptcy.

According to Max Keiser, Wall Street has now been forced to follow social media trends in evaluating stocks.

“Robinhood traders [who] were paying 10, 20, 30 cents for these shares are going to get seven or eight bucks for them out of bankruptcy. It’s a huge win and this is really a changing of the guard… It shows that we’ve entered a new era,” says Keiser.

