WATCH: Aftermath of deadly Mexico City train crash captured in shocking drone footage

The extent of destruction from a deadly Metro train crash in Mexico that left at least 23 people dead, including minors, was caught on camera by a drone.

Gut-wrenching footage shared by RT’s Ruptly video agency shows emergency workers next to the fallen track and crushed train, which officials fear may still contain trapped passengers.

Emergency vehicles are seen gathered at the site while first responders congregate around the collapsed platform.

At least 23 people – including children – died and a further 79 were injured after the overpass platform carrying the train collapsed over a busy road on Monday evening.

▶️ #ÚLTIMAHORA | Momento exacto del desplome del puente y caída de vagón del #MetroCdMx en Línea 12 https://t.co/ws47CNwAATpic.twitter.com/T14vDMQyAp — Milenio (@Milenio) May 4, 2021

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Tuesday morning that an official investigation and structural review of the train line was underway.

In a statement, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard called the crash a “terrible tragedy” and offered his “solidarity with the victims and their families.”

“Of course, causes must be investigated and responsibilities defined."

