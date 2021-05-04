 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 dead, 70 injured in Mexico City metro COLLAPSE
HomeWorld News

13 dead, 70 injured in Mexico City metro COLLAPSE

4 May, 2021 04:14
Get short URL
13 dead, 70 injured in Mexico City metro COLLAPSE
The site of a bridge collapse and train derailment is seen in Mexico City, Mexico, May 4, 2021. ©  Twitter / @jose_molina95 / screenshot
More than a dozen people died and around 70 were injured after a portion of an elevated rail in a southern suburb of Mexico City collapsed on the ground, causing a passing train to derail and crash at Olivos station.

Early unofficial reports from the scene spoke of at least 50 people injured, after the metro train fell from the collapsing section of Line 12 on Monday evening, shortly before 11 pm local time.

Newspaper El Universal reported six dead and 80 injured, citing emergency services responding to the scene. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also came to the station. By midnight local time, Mexico City emergency authorities spoke of 13 dead and 70 injured. 

Photos from the site show the train cars hanging above the crumbled supports, as rescue teams try to evacuated any passengers that may have been on board. 

About two dozen ambulances responded to the scene.

Preliminary reports said that the elevated rail collapsed when a vehicle struck one of the support pillars at street level. The train broke in two as it plummeted to the ground below.

Line 12 is the newest line of the Mexico City metro, inaugurated in 2012. It runs south-southwest of the Mexican capital, which has an estimated population of 9.2 million.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies