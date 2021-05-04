13 dead, 70 injured in Mexico City metro COLLAPSE

More than a dozen people died and around 70 were injured after a portion of an elevated rail in a southern suburb of Mexico City collapsed on the ground, causing a passing train to derail and crash at Olivos station.

Early unofficial reports from the scene spoke of at least 50 people injured, after the metro train fell from the collapsing section of Line 12 on Monday evening, shortly before 11 pm local time.

PRECAUCIÓN: Ambulancias y bomberos en camino por accidente en la estación del metro Olivos, línea 12. 🚑⚠️🚒🚨 pic.twitter.com/UFkcB1llju — SUUMA Voluntarios 🚑 (@SUUMA_CDMX) May 4, 2021

Newspaper El Universal reported six dead and 80 injured, citing emergency services responding to the scene. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also came to the station. By midnight local time, Mexico City emergency authorities spoke of 13 dead and 70 injured.

Photos from the site show the train cars hanging above the crumbled supports, as rescue teams try to evacuated any passengers that may have been on board.

#ULTIMAHORAAsí el colapso en el #MetroCDMX en la estación Olivos de la Línea 12 cuando pasaba el tren, en Tláhuac.https://t.co/1aNtU3N8P8pic.twitter.com/0bSmBDGu4Q — @diario24horas (@diario24horas) May 4, 2021

About two dozen ambulances responded to the scene.

Preliminary reports said that the elevated rail collapsed when a vehicle struck one of the support pillars at street level. The train broke in two as it plummeted to the ground below.

Line 12 is the newest line of the Mexico City metro, inaugurated in 2012. It runs south-southwest of the Mexican capital, which has an estimated population of 9.2 million.