At least 11 killed and 100+ injured by violent hurricane winds in China (VIDEOS)

At least 11 people have been killed and 102 injured after a powerful hurricane struck the eastern Chinese city of Nantong on Friday evening.

Ferocious winds uprooted trees, ripped the facades from buildings and filled the streets with lethal debris.

E China's Jiangsu is experiencing extreme weather, as egg-sized hailstones smash the cities and hurricane sweeps across the streets. Video shows the strong wind even turned a parked airplane 180 degrees. pic.twitter.com/ZxZWMiYfAF — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) April 30, 2021

The majority of the people killed were hit by falling trees and telephone poles or were blown into the Yangtze river which winds through the city of over eight million people located roughly 62 miles (100 km) from Shanghai.

Viral video shows an airplane allegedly swirling in the gale at airport in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Strong convective weather with a maximum wind speed of 93.9mph on Friday hit the province, leaving 11 dead, 102 injured in Nantong alone as of Sat morning. pic.twitter.com/6P3bogiiz9 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile rescue operations continued on Saturday to find nine missing crew members from a fishing boat that capsized during the storm. So far, two other members have already been successfully rescued.

Some 3,000 people have been evacuated from the city as marble-sized hailstones pelted the area.

