Dozens reported dead & injured after explosion sparks fire in Iraqi Covid-19 hospital (VIDEO)

24 Apr, 2021 22:58
A Twitter screenshot © thestevennabil
At least 27 people have lost their lives and scores have been injured in a blaze that ravaged a coronavirus hospital in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. The fire was allegedly caused by an oxygen tank explosion.

Ibn al-Khatib hospital, located in southewestern Baghdad, caught fire late Saturday, prompting frantic efforts to evacuate some 120 patients.

Footage shared on social media shows flames and black smoke billowing from the windows of the facility, known for treating coronavirus patients.

A loud blast can be seen rocking the hospital, as it is already engulfed in flames.

Another video shows locals climbing up the walls of the burning building in a bid to help bring the fleeing patients to safety.

Still, despite all the efforts by the locals and fire fighters, at least 27 people were killed in the blaze and some 46 injured, Reuters reported, citing medical sources. Dozens of ambulances were scrambled to transport the rescued patients to other hospitals.

The blaze is believed to have originally ignited on the floor, housing a pulmonary intensive care unit, authorities said.  Apparently, the fire was triggered by an explosion in an oxygen gas cylinder, essential for treating severe Covid-19 cases.

