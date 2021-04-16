 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany facing ‘very serious’ third wave, Merkel warns in push for wider Covid powers

16 Apr, 2021 15:19
FILE PHOTO. A banner in front of the mall with COVID-19 restrictions at the Baltic Sea resort Timmendorfer Strand, Germany April 13, 2021. © Reuters / Fabian Bimmer
Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on MPs to pass legislation giving the federal government power to impose Covid restrictions on Germany’s states, after officials criticized the slow response of some regions to soaring cases.

Speaking to parliamentarians on Friday, the German leader declared that “the situation is serious, very serious, and we need to take it seriously,” explaining the measures were needed to allow the government to impose an “emergency brake” to fight Covid-19.

Merkel has resisted centralizing the response to the pandemic. She has explained that with Germany facing a third wave, officials can’t ignore the pleas of healthcare professionals who are “sending one distress call after the other.” 

We cannot be permitted to leave the doctors and nurses alone.

The German parliament is weighing altering the Infection Protection Act to allow federal officials to overrule regional states and impose stricter Covid restrictions when needed. If passed, the government is expected to introduce one set of guidelines across the country. 

Throughout the pandemic, authorities in each of the 16 German states have been responsible for interpreting directives from the government, resulting in differing levels of restrictions across the country, causing confusion and failing in some parts to curb rising case numbers. 

The call for more powers comes after Merkel received her Covid vaccine at a center in a special hub set up in what used to be Tempelhof airport. The German leader, who is 66 years old, received the AstraZeneca jab, which has been limited to the over 60s in Germany over concerns about blood clots.

