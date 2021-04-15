 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

German health officials warn urgent action needed as Covid situation ‘is coming to a head’

15 Apr, 2021 10:09
Get short URL
German health officials warn urgent action needed as Covid situation ‘is coming to a head’
In the Covid ward, an area of the Operative Intensive Care Unit of Leipzig University Hospital, a patient is driven to a CD by doctors and nurses with connected devices. ©  Waltraud Grubitzsch / picture alliance via Getty Images
German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called on regional administrations to introduce stricter measures to contain a dangerous third wave of Covid, warning officials know from last year “what happens when we don’t act quickly.”

Speaking to reporters, Spahn laid out the government’s concerns about the lack of action from some federal states, declaring that the country cannot wait until a national law on Covid restrictions is implemented or risk a dangerous spike in cases.

“We know from last autumn what happens when we don’t act quickly,” Spahn said on Thursday, citing estimations from doctors that there will be at least 6,000 patients in the health service’s intensive care units at the end of April.

The health minister’s remarks echo the concerns of Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s public health organization, who fears that the third wave could be worse than previous bouts of the pandemic.

Addressing the impact of the pandemic at his weekly news conference, Wieler highlighted how the “situation in the hospitals is coming to a head.”

The concerns around the impact of the pandemic come despite Spahn saying the country’s vaccine rollout is on course, with Germany set to have achieved its goal of vaccinating 20% of the population with at least one dose by the end of the month.

Also on rt.com Ireland’s vaccine advisory body recommends halting use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in under-60s over blood clot risk

As of Tuesday, 19.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the country, with only 5.2 million individuals having been fully vaccinated.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies