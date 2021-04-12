 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China accused of largest incursion into Taiwanese airspace as US-Philippines South China Sea military drills begin

12 Apr, 2021 15:41
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force Indigenous Defense Force (IDF) fighter aircraft, right, flies near a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) TU-154 aircraft. ©  Ministry of National Defense via AP
Taiwan has accused the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of its largest incursion of the nation's air defense zone with jets and nuclear-capable bombers, as joint US-Philippines military drills begin in the South China Sea.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense released a statement on its website on Monday, claiming 25 PLA planes violated the island’s air defense identification zone. 

Among the planes were 14 Shenyang J-16 strike fighters, four Chengdu J-10 multirole fighter planes and four Xian H-6 bombers, capable of carrying a nuclear payload, the ministry said. 

Taiwan responded by tracking the planes with anti-aircraft missile monitoring and sending radio warnings demanding China leave the airspace.

Beijing has for decades considered Taiwan part of China’s territory, while the Taiwanese government – supported by Western states – considers the island an independent nation.

Just a day earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC that America has “a serious commitment to Taiwan being able to defend itself.” The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised Blinken’s remarks as a commitment to “sustaining peace and security in the Western Pacific.”

The incursion complaint comes as joint military exercises from Philippines and US naval vessels kick off in the South China Sea.

The pair are holding military exercises, scaled back this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for two weeks starting on Monday. The war games will see the two forces simulate a series of military drills, although no face-to-face or ground exercises will take place.

