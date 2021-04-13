 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Crimes committed by the US are too numerous to document’: Beijing blasts Washington’s attempt to turn Muslims against China

13 Apr, 2021 10:56
The Chinese national flag flies outside the mosque at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazar during a government organised trip in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Ben Blanchard
Beijing has launched a scathing attack on Washington, claiming the US has committed multiple crimes against humanity, after Secretary Blinken blasted the Chinese “genocide” against Uighur Muslims on the eve of Ramadan.

Speaking on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian hit out at the US’ attitude towards Xinjiang-related issues, blasting the “insidious methods” being employed to criticize Beijing and even turn Muslims against China. 

He said that 64 countries spoke in support of Beijing’s position on Xinjiang-related issues at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Iran, Syria, Pakistan, and other Muslim countries. The US’ accusations of internment camps, genocide, forced labor, and systematic assault are “fabricated lies,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Zhao said that the US’ own crimes against humanity, and notably Muslims, are too numerous to document. “The United States has committed genocide against Indians, trafficked and enslaved blacks, and frequently invaded and interfered with sovereign states… the evidence is endless.” 

The spokesman also claimed the US has tried to cover up many crimes against Muslim peoples. “Since 2001, the United States has used its military forces in about 80 countries around the world in the name of anti-terrorism,” he noted, adding that many campaigns took place in Muslim nations such as Iraq and Syria. “Hundreds of thousands of innocent civilian casualties and tens of millions of Muslims are now homeless. Is this how the US cares about Muslims?”

Beijing’s comments came after Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned China for “acts of genocide” against the country’s Muslim Uighur minority on the eve of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month. China has repeatedly denied accusations of genocide made by the US and its allies, and demanded that these nations stop interfering in Chinese internal affairs. 

