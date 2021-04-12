 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Critical point of the pandemic’: WHO warns Covid cases are ‘growing exponentially’ globally

12 Apr, 2021 16:16
FILE PHOTO: Medical workers prepare to manually prone a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. ©  AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
As some states proceed with easing lockdown, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the pandemic is at a “critical point” and new infections are “growing exponentially,” with 4.4 million cases globally last week.

Speaking on Monday, the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove, laid out how “we’re in a critical point of the pandemic” despite some nations claiming to have brought the virus domestically under control, as cases globally are currently eight times higher than they were a year ago.

This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic where we have proven control measures.

Citing recent figures, the infectious disease epidemiologist said cases have been “growing exponentially,” with the WHO documenting more than 4.4 million new infections per week worldwide. The week’s global case figures are the highest for a seven-day period since mid-January.

The stark remarks come as states in America and parts of the United Kingdom ease their lockdown restrictions, claiming the virus has been brought under control through Covid-19 restrictions and the fast rollout of their vaccination programs.

However, while some states are starting to relax, the WHO official highlighted how other countries are still crippled by the virus, as vaccinations “aren’t here yet in every part of the world.”

Taking a similar line to his colleague, the WHO’s emergencies program head, Dr Mike Ryan, said the virus is becoming “stronger” and “faster” due to the spread of mutated strain. He warned countries to maintain safety measures, such as mask mandates and social distancing.

The WHO’s latest comments on the state of the pandemic follow the news that India has surpassed Brazil as the second worst-infected country in the world, only behind the US. The government in New Delhi has recorded more than 13.5 million cases across the country since the start of the pandemic. Over 30.7 million Covid infections have been logged in the US to date.

