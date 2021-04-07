Explosions reported over Damascus as Syrian air defenses respond to 'Israeli agression' - state media

Flashes and explosions tore up the night sky over the Syrian capital of Damascus. Air defenses intercepted "a number" of incoming missiles, Syria's SANA news agency reported, calling the reported attack an “Israeli aggression.”

There were reports of a “huge explosion” to the west of Damascus around 1 am local time on Thursday.

JUST IN - Explosions reported in the vicinity of #Damascus. Syrian air defenses engaging multiple hostile targets.pic.twitter.com/WKyIuu88RZ — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 7, 2021

The missiles reportedly came in from the direction of Lebanon as well as the Golan Heights, a territory occupied by Israel since 1973, SANA reported.

Video reportedly of active air defense over #Damascus this evening. pic.twitter.com/tx0bFV9KPP — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) April 7, 2021

من تصدي دفاعاتنا الجوية للعدوان الإسرائيلي في أجواء مدينة دمشق pic.twitter.com/z4pLccFg2C — أخبار سوريا الوطن Syria 🇸🇾 (@SyriawatanNews) April 7, 2021

Israel routinely launched air strikes into Syria, saying it is targeting “Iranian” assets. Tehran has backed Damascus in the war against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists as well as Islamist militants backed by Turkey and the West that launched an insurrection against President Bashar Assad’s government in March 2011.

