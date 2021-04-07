 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Explosions reported over Damascus as Syrian air defenses respond to 'Israeli agression' - state media
7 Apr, 2021 22:25
Flashes and explosions tore up the night sky over the Syrian capital of Damascus. Air defenses intercepted "a number" of incoming missiles, Syria's SANA news agency reported, calling the reported attack an “Israeli aggression.”

There were reports of a “huge explosion” to the west of Damascus around 1 am local time on Thursday. 

The missiles reportedly came in from the direction of Lebanon as well as the Golan Heights, a territory occupied by Israel since 1973, SANA reported.

Israel routinely launched air strikes into Syria, saying it is targeting “Iranian” assets. Tehran has backed Damascus in the war against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists as well as Islamist militants backed by Turkey and the West that launched an insurrection against President Bashar Assad’s government in March 2011.

