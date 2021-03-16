Syrian air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression,’ intercept ‘multiple missiles’ over Damascus – state TV

Syria’s air defenses were activated in response to an alleged ‘Israeli airstrike’ in Damascus countryside in the south of the country, state media reported, claiming that several ‘hostile projectiles’ were shot down.

The attacks were reported late on Tuesday night near the capital by the Syrian Arab News Agency, with unconfirmed video footage purporting to show air defense systems intercepting some of the missiles.

While an Israeli military spokeswoman declined to confirm the strikes, telling Reuters “we don’t comment on foreign reports,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously acknowledged “hundreds” of Israeli strikes against “Iranian targets” in Syria over the course of the country's years long war against jihadist terrorist groups.

More footage of the burning shrapnel raining down following the interception over Damascus pic.twitter.com/If3RFcm2Lu — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 16, 2021

The last Israeli strike reported in Syria came in late February, also targeting military sites near Damascus, in that case alleged to be operated by Iran. Tel Aviv has repeatedly threatened retaliation over Iran’s presence in the country, with Defense Minister Benny Gantz stating last month that the IDF was taking action against Tehran there on an “almost weekly” basis.

Tuesday’s attack marks the eighth so far in 2021, according to the Jerusalem Post, with Israeli bombings reported in eastern, southern and western Syria.

