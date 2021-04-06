Active shooter down in Frederick, Maryland; cops report ‘multiple victims’

Police in Frederick, Maryland, have responded to a shooting. Two victims have been reported thus far, and cops say that one suspect is “down.”

Reports of the shooting came in on Tuesday morning, with multiple sites that monitor police radio stating that officers were dispatched to “several scenes.” A SWAT team is said to have been deployed, and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office told local media that “multiple victims” were reported.

Shortly afterwards, Frederick Police confirmed that two victims, plus one suspect, were “down.”

We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down. — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) April 6, 2021

Their condition is unknown, and it is unclear whether more suspects are on the loose.

Also on rt.com Business or personal? Police ID suspect in California mass shooting that killed 4, including 9yo boy, say he knew victims

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!