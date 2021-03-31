 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

CHAINSAW-armed man who ‘had enough of lockdown' wrestled to ground outside Slovenian parliament (VIDEO)

31 Mar, 2021 11:38
Get short URL
CHAINSAW-armed man who ‘had enough of lockdown' wrestled to ground outside Slovenian parliament (VIDEO)
A police officer stands in front of the Slovenian National Assembly building in Ljubljana on May 15, 2020 ©  AFP / Jure Makovec
A disgruntled Slovenian reportedly fed up with his country’s Covid-19 restrictions was detained by security personnel on Tuesday after he approached the country’s parliament building with his dog… and a chainsaw.

The one-man protest occurred outside the National Assembly building in Ljubljana shortly after 7pm. Carrying a chainsaw, and with his small dog on a leash, the suspect reportedly hollered, “I’ve had enough of this closure!” in an apparent reference to his country’s anti-coronavirus restrictions.

A video of the bizarre spectacle was posted to social media. A security guard can be seen tackling the man, while another rushes up to retrieve the chainsaw, which has been dropped on the ground, and turns it off. The man is then pulled to his feet by police, who search and cuff him. The small dog, still on its leash, barks furiously during the entire episode, but doesn’t attempt to attack the guards. 

Local media citing the Ljubljana police reported that the alleged offender was taken into custody without incident and no one was injured. The matter is still being investigated. 

While anti-lockdown protests have become common in countries around the world, this might well be the first impromptu demonstration featuring a chainsaw. 

Slovenia is set to enter a new lockdown on April 1, which will see schools and non-essential businesses closed for 11 days. The restrictions also place limitations on citizens’ movement and ban all gatherings. Strict measures are also in place closely regulating travel in and out of the country.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies