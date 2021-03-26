 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 32 dead, 66 injured as two trains crash in southern Egypt

26 Mar, 2021 12:59
People inspect damaged train cars after two passenger trains collided near Tahta in Sohag Governorate, March 26, 2021, Tahta, Egypt ©  Getty Images / Mahmoud Maqboul
Two trains have collided near the Egyptian city of Sohag, killing 32 people and injuring at least 66 others. The country's prime minister is chairing a crisis meeting in response.

Dramatic footage showed people trying to rescue passengers trapped inside the twisted wreckage outside Sohag, some 300 miles south of the capital, Cairo.

Some passengers who had escaped were seen lying on the ground injured.

At least 36 ambulances were sent to the site of the crash and took victims to local hospitals, the health ministry said in a statement.

Three carriages were derailed as one train crashed into the back of another, although the exact cause of the accident has not yet been reported.

The Egyptian prime minister Mostafa Madbouly has chaired a crisis meeting, Al Jazeera reported.

The news outlet also said the Minister of Transport, Lieutenant General Kamel al-Wazir, has ordered that the drivers of both trains be detained.

It comes after another crash two years ago at Cairo's Ramses Station killed 24 people and caused an explosion and a fire.

In 2017, Egypt saw some 1,793 train accidents, according to the most recent data.

