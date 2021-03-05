 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cambodians who flout Covid rules could face 20 YEARS in prison after parliament passes draconian law

5 Mar, 2021 14:04
Cambodians who flout Covid rules could face 20 YEARS in prison after parliament passes draconian law
A medic (2nd L) wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) talks to a woman waiting to take a Covid-19 coronavirus test at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh on February 23, 2021. ©  AFP / Tang Chhin Sothy
New legislation adopted in Cambodia would make violating coronavirus measures a serious offense punishable by up to two decades behind bars. The harsh law has been criticized as a way to crack down on dissent.

Passed unanimously by the country’s parliament on Friday, the law calls for a three-year prison sentence for those who break quarantine orders, and up to twenty years in jail for any group that intentionally spreads the virus. 

Cambodia’s Health Minister Mam Bunheng hailed the law as a way to “protect public health.”

The southeast Asian nation has registered 932 Covid cases since the start of the pandemic, but has yet to record a single death linked to the virus. 

Critics claim that the law is excessive and can be used by the government to crackdown on political opponents. Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement that the legislation will “further erode the rights of activists and dissidents.”

“Imposing ridiculously harsh penalties for Covid-19 infractions goes against both public health and human rights principles,” HRW's deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said in a statement.

The law was passed days after exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy was sentenced in absentia to 25 years in jail over an alleged plot to oust Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for 36 years. 

Cambodia is far from the only country to impose harsh punishments for those who run afoul of Covid measures. Last month the UK government threatened an up to 10-year prison term for anyone caught falsifying their travel history when entering the country in breach of quarantine rules. 

