‘I’d rather be called a b**ch’: Twitch unites commenters in disgust with tweet celebrating ‘Womxn’s History Month’

Streaming platform Twitch is so woke that it managed to enrage women, conservatives and the transgender, all in a bid to celebrate “Womxn’s History Month.”

March is Women’s History Month, and Twitch wants its users to celebrate. It’s putting female streamers on its front page, showcasing female musicians, and dishing out thousand-dollar grants to deserving female students and entrepreneurs. Oh, and it’s also spelling “Women’s History Month” as “Womxn’s History Month.”

Unlike women, who have been around as long as men, the word “Womxn” has been around for ten years or so, with the “x” denoting transgender, non-binary and other deviations from the standard “woman.” Its predecessor, “womyn,” is a word cooked up by radical feminists in the 1970s to eliminate the words “man” and “men” from their gender.

Twitch’s embrace of woke twaddle was slated online, first by feminists who saw the word as “some woke attempt to erase the unique characteristics of biological females.”

Nothing says “let’s celebrate women!” like using ‘womxn’ in some woke attempt to erase the unique characteristics of biological females in favor of attending to feelings over facts. No thanks. https://t.co/Pd6RbFUzPt — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) March 1, 2021

Trans folks don’t need you to use “womxn”, because in fact, trans women are women and we don’t need a separate word to be included. What we need is protection from anti-trans hate on your platform, and invitations to be spotlighted like other female creators.Thanks! 🥸💜 — Sanjati 🔮🎮 is a TWITCH PARTNER! (@stefsanjati) March 1, 2021

I would rather be called a bitch than a womxn https://t.co/uECKOWUapk — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) March 1, 2021

And then by the transgender and their defenders, who view “womxn” as offensive to those who spend their lives transitioning into “women.”

If we want to be inclusive...... using the term "womxn" further excludes people from a group and seems wrong and counterproductive to the trans and nb community. 😕 https://t.co/OOARvkjZrV — Hillary "Pokket" Nicole (@Pokket) March 1, 2021

Trans women are women. The use of "womxn" in an attempt to be "more inclusive" implies that we aren't women. It's othering, and it's transphobic. You're a multi-billion dollar corporation with massive influence, Amazon. Do better. https://t.co/zDosOU0Rzk — mystery melee main? (@starrdiver) March 1, 2021

“Imagine being trans and fighting your whole life to be considered a full woman and they instead change it to womxn to point out that you are still trans lmao,” Scottish comedian Mark ‘Count Dankula’ Meechan tweeted.

Imagine being trans and fighting your whole life to be considered a full woman and they instead change it to womxn to point out that you are still trans lmao. pic.twitter.com/bNcJa73d3E — Monster Energy Drone Pilot🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@CountDankulaTV) March 1, 2021

The company’s woke gesture was also mocked by a whole spectrum of internet commenters, many of them conservatives.

Is women really such a dirty word that you feel the need to censor it? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 1, 2021

Dumb fxcks. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 1, 2021

Good thing I don’t know any Womxn https://t.co/DUaHjzpHP0 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 1, 2021

“Womxn” is one of a handful of words to be given a symbolic “x” by the woke crowd in recent years. There’s also “Latinx,” a misguided means of de-gendering “Latino” and “Latina” that nobody but white liberals seems to use, and “folx,” which is the word “folk” with an “x” added for the apparent heck of it.

It’s also not the first time the woke have been accused of demeaning women with their terminology. Women have been alternately dubbed “vagina owners,”“individuals with a cervix,” and “people who menstruate” by activists, and even politicians have considered adopting terms like “birthing bodies,” and “chestfeeders” to please the most radical wokists.

So in the spirit of inclusivity, from us to Twitch, happy Vaginated People’s Herstory Month to you too!

