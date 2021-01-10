 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pope Francis’ personal doctor dies of Covid-19, as Pontiff misses scheduled baptism

10 Jan, 2021 19:52
FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis conducts a Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, January 6, 2021 © Reuters / Vatican Media
Pope Francis’ personal doctor has died from coronavirus complications, according to the Vatican’s newspaper. It is unknown when he was last in contact with the pope, who missed a baptism ceremony hours after the news broke.

Francis’ doctor, Fabrizio Soccorsi, died on Saturday, Catholic News Agency reported, citing the Vatican’s newspaper L’Osservatore Romano.

Covid-19 complications were cited as the cause of the 78-year-old’s death, but Soccorsi had been receiving treatment since late December for an "oncological pathology," according to multiple reports. 

It is unclear whether Soccorsi had been in contact with the pope recently, and the doctor passed away at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, several kilometers from the pontiff’s Vatican residence.

Pope Francis took to Twitter on Sunday morning to apologize for missing a baptism ceremony in the Sistine Chapel. Francis did not explain his absence, and went on to offer prayers for the five people who lost their lives during Wednesday's riot on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

There is no indication at this time that the pope is sick. In an interview scheduled for broadcast on Italian television on Sunday, Francis announced that he will be vaccinated against Covid-19 next week, and called refusal to take the jab “suicidal denial.”

