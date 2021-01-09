 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pope to be vaccinated against Covid next week, labels opposition to jabs ‘suicidal denial’

9 Jan, 2021 16:12
Pope Francis conducts a Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica this week. © Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis has branded opposition to Covid-19 vaccines as “suicidal denial” and announced that he will receive a jab against the coronavirus disease next week.

In a forthcoming interview, the 84-year-old leader of the Catholic Church says that “ethically” getting a vaccine against the virus should be a duty for everyone.

“Next week, we will start to do it here (in the Vatican) and I made an appointment, we must do it,” Francis told Italy’s Canale 5 TV station.

Segments of the interview were released on Saturday with the full comments set to be broadcast on Sunday. “There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated,” the pontiff added.

The comments come as Italian media outlets report that the Pope’s personal doctor died on Saturday “as a result of lung complications caused by Covid-19.”

Professor Fabrizio Soccorsi reportedly died on Saturday morning after aged 78. He had served as the pontiff’s personal physician since 2015.

