Pope to be vaccinated against Covid next week, labels opposition to jabs ‘suicidal denial’

Pope Francis has branded opposition to Covid-19 vaccines as “suicidal denial” and announced that he will receive a jab against the coronavirus disease next week.

In a forthcoming interview, the 84-year-old leader of the Catholic Church says that “ethically” getting a vaccine against the virus should be a duty for everyone.

“Next week, we will start to do it here (in the Vatican) and I made an appointment, we must do it,” Francis told Italy’s Canale 5 TV station.

Segments of the interview were released on Saturday with the full comments set to be broadcast on Sunday. “There is a suicidal denial which I cannot explain, but today we have to get vaccinated,” the pontiff added.

The comments come as Italian media outlets report that the Pope’s personal doctor died on Saturday “as a result of lung complications caused by Covid-19.”

Professor Fabrizio Soccorsi reportedly died on Saturday morning after aged 78. He had served as the pontiff’s personal physician since 2015.

