Massive power grid failure plunges Pakistan into darkness
Massive power grid failure plunges Pakistan into darkness

9 Jan, 2021 19:58
Pakistan’s national power grid has failed, leaving almost the entire country in the dark. With officials blaming a mysterious “plunge in the frequency,” conspiracy theories quickly proliferated.

"A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system," Pakistani power minister Omar Ayub Khan wrote on Twitter, shortly after the country was plunged into darkness before midnight on Saturday.

Pakistanis soon shared pictures of their blacked out cities and towns, with the starry night sky clearly visible above without the usual light pollution.

Khan added that repair crews had been dispatched to power stations, and urged citizens to remain calm.

However, other theories soon spread in the darkness. Some predicted a coup against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Others warned of an impending attack by India.

However, other commenters stepped in to remind them not to panic, to wait for power to be restored, and to “go to sleep early tonight.”

