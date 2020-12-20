China Daily chief calls Nigel Farage ‘a big joke’ & ‘Trump’s puppet’ after Brexit leader says China cancelled Christmas

Chen Weihua tore into Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after the former, parroting the talking points of anti-China activists who claim the country purposely spread Covid-19 to the West, accused Beijing of cancelling Christmas.

Following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision on Saturday to prohibit households in London and parts of the Southeast and East of England from meeting family and friends over the holiday period, Farage attempted to pin the blame on the other side of the world. The government took the last-minute decision due to the discovery of a new strain of Covid-19 that supposedly spreads more quickly.

“Christmas cancelled. Thank you, China,” he tweeted, receiving nearly 100,000 likes. Farage, like many politicians in both the UK and US, has publicly blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan.

Christmas cancelled. Thank you, China. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 19, 2020

But EU Bureau chief Weihua, who has gained a reputation for his savage tweets to Western politicians who criticize and insult China, quickly shot back, calling Farage a “big joke in Europe” and “Trump’s puppet.”

Nigel Farage is Trump’s puppet. A big joke in Europe. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 20, 2020

In another post, he told Farage to “Wear a mask and stop talking shit.”

Wear a mask and stop talking shit. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 20, 2020

Farage, who has delivered speeches at several Trump campaign rallies over the years in support of the president, has not yet responded to the comments.

Earlier this month, Weihua made waves on social media, after he called US Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) a “lifetime b*tch” and “the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen” in response to Blackburn tweeting that China had a “5,000 year history of cheating and stealing.”

Bitch — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

This is the most racist and ignorant US Senator I have seen. A lifetime bitch. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 3, 2020

His sharp comments received more than 130,000 likes on Twitter and managed to trigger Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

Just over a week later, Weihua publicly humiliated German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel after it used the wrong Chinese character as the feature image for an article on China’s “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy.

