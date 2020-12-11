‘Thank you for the streams!’: WAP rapper Megan Thee Stallion says ‘crazy’ conservatives helped promote her single with Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper who appeared in Cardi B’s notorious ‘WAP’ single, claimed angry conservatives who condemned the sexually explicit song inadvertently helped promote it.

During a Wednesday evening interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the rapper called the backlash over the explicit hit “a little weird.”

“I know the Republicans have been having a bad year, and they probably needed to take their frustration out somewhere, but I wanna tell them thank you for the streams,” she said. “Because without you, I don’t know if we would’ve been here!”

After laughing, the rapper added, “But no, them people crazy. Why are you worried about my WAP?”

Following its release in August, ‘WAP’ received criticism from prominent conservatives, as well as mainstream entertainment figures like CeeLo Green and Russell Brand.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro denounced the “vulgar” hit on his show, declaring, “This is what feminists fought for,” while former Republican congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine accused the two rappers of setting “the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting and vile” song.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called the chart-topping track “garbage,” adding, “People are getting rich pushing that crap on the country, and they should be ashamed of themselves, but they’re not ashamed of themselves.”

“What is this doing to our kids? The people pushing it clearly are trying to hurt your children. Why is nobody pushing back?” Carlson questioned, encouraging parents to “look up the lyrics” to the song themselves.

Cardi B has become a prominent face in left-wing politics over the past few years with her repeated attacks against President Donald Trump, and her interviews with Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Last month, after Biden became the projected winner of the 2020 US presidential election, Cardi B celebrated on Instagram.

“WE DID IT!” she wrote. “Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!”

