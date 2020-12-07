 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
$88,000 purse? Cardi B apologizes & shows proof of charity donations to try justify purchase to outraged Twitter mob

7 Dec, 2020 15:25
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Helle Arensbak;  Ritzau Scanpix
Cardi B caused quite a stir when she asked her Twitter followers if she should buy a purse worth $88,000. The rapper was forced to apologize and even justify the purchase by showing receipts of her charity donations.

“Should I spend 88K for this damn purse? … It’s tempting,” the notorious ‘WAP’ singer tweeted on Sunday.

The seemingly innocuous post by a $24-million-worth star immediately prompted some fierce backlash. Thousands of Twitter users flocked to Cardi B’s comment section to chastise her for being “tone deaf” in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis.

Users urged the rapper to donate the hefty some to charity and aired personal financial grievances. “You're talking about an 88k purse when I can't afford my meds, a name change, or a new pair of pants,” one person wrote. “88k would change my entire life,” echoed another.

The reaction to the post was so overwhelming and hostile that Cardi B decided to try and justify her spending habits by showing off headlines of her donating to Covid-19 relief funds and doing other charitable work. The star even offered to match her commenters’ donations to their charities of choice.

Furthermore, the rapper had to explain that the current troubled times that her commenters were tweeting about were also hard for her extended family, whom the Afro-Latina nouveau riche has been sponsoring.

However, despite apparently being pressured to respond to her critics, Cardi B did not seem to be intimidated by Twitter’s thousands-strong ‘woke army’, but rather openly angry at it. “Ok guys I apologize. There you happy?!” she tweeted before joking that the same mob doesn’t seem to go after America’s sitting billionaire president.

Cardi B’s interaction with thousands of her followers quickly turned spiteful. Notably, it ended exactly the same way. “So do ya want me to show ya the purse?” she tweeted, apparently having bought it.

Perhaps ironically, the rapper might be considered one of the more left-leaning US celebrities. She has been a vocal supporter of Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential runs both in 2016 and 2020. It is unknown how Cardi B’s politics reconcile with her spending habits as Sanders is a known critic of overly expensive apparel.

