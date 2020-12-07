China expresses hope for a ‘steady transition’ of relations with US when Biden becomes President

Speaking before a group of business leaders from American firms, China’s Foreign Minister expressed hope that US policy will “return to objectivity and rationality” after Joe Biden’s administration takes office.

Calling for both nations to restart talks at all levels, after relations deteriorated during Donald Trump’s presidency, Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggested that a friendly exchange between businesses, the media and political figures could allow the two sides to “totally cooperate on areas such as managing the pandemic, economic recovery and climate change”.

Wang declared that China’s door is open at any time for dialogue with the new administration, whether the issue is comprehensive, long-term, strategic or specific, hoping that a “steady transition” of Washington-Beijing relations will allow a “return to objectivity and rationality” that will let them create a roadmap to maintain and develop bilateral ties.

Also on rt.com Claims that Biden will be influenced by Beijing are Trump’s brazen attempt to create a Chinagate crisis that doesn’t really exist

Extending an olive branch, Wang recognized the most urgent global issue is tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and offered to provide assistance to the US by sharing its approach to tackling the virus and providing medical supplies.

The remarks come after it was reported that Jeffrey Prescott, a former Obama administration National Security Council official, could be set to become Biden’s point person on China. Prescott is thought to favor taking a tough but calm approach towards Beijing and, in June, he stated that “Trump has talked tough about China, but the question is not talking tough but whether or not you get results”.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!