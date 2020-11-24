 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

EU drug regulator vows thorough examination of Covid-19 vaccines, says it could issue ruling on jabs by year end

24 Nov, 2020 12:32
Get short URL
EU drug regulator vows thorough examination of Covid-19 vaccines, says it could issue ruling on jabs by year end
©  Moderna Inc/Handout via REUTERS
The EU organization tasked with screening drugs has promised to carefully study all available data on several Covid-19 vaccines before issuing opinions on the jabs, saying it could make a decision by the end of the year.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) could release its opinions on jabs developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna before January, according to the body’s Executive Director Emer Cooke. 

Read more
EU could approve TWO Covid-19 vaccines in coming weeks, Commission chief says EU could approve TWO Covid-19 vaccines in coming weeks, Commission chief says

Cooke told the Irish Independent that the rapid development of the vaccines, which typically take years to create, was “promising from a scientific perspective,” but would be subjected to the same scrutiny brought to bear on other drugs.  

“There is a lot of attention on the results and we have to make sure we evaluate those as efficiently as we can without compromising our usual scientific standards,” Cooke told the paper. 

She explained that the agency would determine whether the jabs have a “positive benefit risk,” adding that it was important to classify in which “type of population” the vaccines show positive outcomes, such as the elderly or people with underlying health conditions.

Cooke said that if the data was “positive,” EMA could prepare a scientific opinion on the vaccines by the end of the year. The agency is hoping to coordinate its findings with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is expected to issue its own ruling in mid-December on Pfizer’s Covid-19 jab. 

US-based Pfizer says that its vaccine is more than 90 percent effective, while British-Swedish multinational AstraZeneca’s jab, created in conjunction with Oxford University, has shown an average efficacy of 70 percent. Moderna, an American biotech firm, claims that its own iteration of the Covid-19 vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective. 

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the bloc was aiming to approve both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines by the end of December. The EU has inked deals with five companies to distribute coronavirus vaccines across the continent once approved, including AstraZeneca, CureVac, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Sanofi-GSK. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies