At least 11, including civilians, killed in reported ISIS attack on security post west of Baghdad - report

Five members of a tribal militia and six locals were reportedly killed in an attack on an outpost outside of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. The assault was launched by the ISIS terror group, AFP reported, citing security sources.

The attack took place in the area of al-Radhwaniya late Sunday, as militants attempted to take control over a monitoring outpost, overlooking the outskirts west of Baghdad, the agency reported, citing security sources.

The militants who descended on the tower in four vehicles targeted the outpost with grenades and rained down fire on the members of tribal Hashed forces, affiliated with the Iraqi government. The showdown apparently prompted locals to come to help fend off the onslaught.

"ISIS attacked the monitoring tower, killing five members of the tribal Hashed and six local people who had come to help repel the attack," it cited a security source as saying.

Apart from 11 people that were killed in the assault, eight others were injured and taken to hospital, according to health officials.

The site of the attack is located some 22 km (14 mi) to the south of the Baghdad International Airport.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW